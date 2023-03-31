Outdoor events in Sonoma County, April 2-11

April 2

Sonoma: Join a leisurely group walk hosted by Sonoma Land Trust on the Dickson Trail at the San Pablo Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Participants will see the tidal marsh restoration area at the former Dickson Ranch compared to older tidal marsh restoration at the Sonoma Baylands as they walk along the levee trail between them. Free. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sears Point Trailhead, 7699 Reclamation Road. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3FTLSmy.

April 5

Kenwood: Bring a flashlight and your curiosity to explore Sugarloaf Ridge State Park after dark on a moderate-to-strenuous 4-mile hike. The hike begins at the White Barn and heads up to the viewpoint on Vista Trail, where you’ll see the moon rise over the Mayacamas Mountains and the sun set over Sonoma Valley. Tickets: $10 general; $5 for youth 12-17 (must be accompanied by an adult), students, Sugarloaf members and Sugarloaf volunteers; and free for children 8-12. Parking fees apply. Meet 15 minutes before the start of the hike. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/42LQlSb.

April 8

Gualala: Take a Saturday morning walk in Gualala Point Park while learning about the area’s marine and river environments, plants, and wildlife from whales and cougars to bumblebees. No registration required. Free event; parking fees apply. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 10 a.m. to noon. Gualala Point Regional Park, 42401 Highway 1. Meet at the visitors center. For more information, contact Roberta Chan at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org or go to bit.ly/3FSQ324.

April 11

Windsor: Want to train your four-legged friend to be a better hiking partner? Bring your hiking shoes, lots of treats and, of course, your fur baby for this interactive hike. Dogs of all ages are welcome to join this 2- to 3-mile hike. No registration required. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. For more information, email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org. Foothill Regional Park, 1351 Arata Lane. Meet at parking lot. 4 to 5:30 p.m. More information is at bit.ly/3FVDRxM.

Mid-spring (April-May)

Glen Ellen: Visit the Sonoma Botanical Garden to see the spectacular spring bloom in its 25-acre Asian Woodland Garden, plus wildflowers such as lupines, poppies and popcorn flowers on the newly opened California Oaks Trail. Tickets: $12 for adults; $10 for seniors; $8 for teens, students and active military; and free for kids under 12. Groups of eight or more are asked to make a reservation in advance. Sonoma Botanical Garden, 12841 Highway 12. Open 9 to 4 p.m. daily; closed Tuesdays and some holidays. Call 707-996-3166 or email info@sonomabg.org for questions. Find more information at bit.ly/3JU6L2y.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.