Outdoor events in Sonoma County, April 23-May 2

April 23

Kenwood: Join California naturalist Mary Good on a 2- to 3-mile hike to learn about the medicinal and edible plants of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Weaving in natural history, herbalism and folk tales, this walk will open your senses and your curiosity to the abundance of plant lore in Sonoma County. Tickets: $15 for adults; $7.50 for students, youth (12-17), Sugarloaf members and Sugarloaf volunteers; and free for children under 12. Meet at the White Barn parking lot. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Get tickets at bit.ly/3oiShC7.

Kenwood: Bask in the peace of the forest with a therapy known as shinrin-yoku, a Japanese practice meant to calm and restore you through a quality of presence and heightened sensory awareness. These forest-bathing walks are led by certified Association of Nature and Forest Therapy practitioners. Tickets: $20. Free with a 2023 ParkRx from a Sonoma County medical provider. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get tickets at bit.ly/3L1URoX.

April 29

Santa Rosa: Come out to see and celebrate wildlife at Pepperwood Preserve. At the park, attendees will meet wildlife enthusiasts, see birds, enjoy live music and join a guided hike. Open house at the Dwight Center for Conservation Science from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch from Dino’s Greek Food and drinks available. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/43EX3d4.

Petaluma: LGBTQ people are invited to gather, build relationships and explore the natural world at a free event focused on wellness. This exploration of the landscape will allow moments to reflect and find connection to the land, self and each other as a community. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Meet in the parking lot. Registration required. Free event. 1-3 p.m. Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. Register at bit.ly/3L3Vb6B.

