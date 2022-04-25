Outdoor events in Sonoma County April 24 - May 3, 2022

April 24

Santa Rosa: Are you captivated by butterflies? Go on an adventure and find examples of each of the five butterfly families with lepidopterist Liam O’Brien at Pepperwood Preserve. You’ll learn the basics of butterfly identification and about the ecological relationships which surround these insects. This event includes a slow-pace 1- to 3-mile hike on varied terrain. Tickets: $30 per person; Friends of Pepperwood $25. Ages 13 and up welcome. 9 a.m. to noon. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve. Meet at the Dwight Center. Get tickets at bit.ly/3uSXsJK.

April 27

Windsor: Bring your binoculars or borrow a pair from parks staff and see birds in their natural habitats. This walk intended for older adults is for all bird-watching levels. Registration isn’t required, though email Zaira Sierra at zaira.sierra@sonoma-county.org in advance if you need accommodation for a disability. Bring your own water and snacks. Heavy rains or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Foothill Regional Park, 1351 Arata Lane. For more information, visit bit.ly/3vytZ7c.

May 1

Glen Ellen: Explore Sonoma County’s biodiversity while contributing to scientific research. Document the flowers, insects, lichen and other organisms that exist at local parks and create lasting records of the plants and animals for the 2022 International City Nature Challenge. Must have a smart device with the iNaturalist app downloaded before the event. Registration is required. For more information, email Ellie Muelrath at elspeth.muelrath@sonoma-county.org. If you need accommodation for a disability, request in advance. Bring your own water and snacks. Parking is $7 or free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. 10 a.m. to noon. Sonoma Valley Regional Park. 13630 Sonoma Highway. Register at bit.ly/3xxvNQl.

Glen Ellen: Come for a wildflower treasure hunt at Jack London State Historic Park. Find the wildflowers that are blooming now by looking for their various characteristics using a guide provided by the park. Jack London park provides a regularly updated “Blooming Now” list of names, photos and recently spotted locations for the wildflower hunt. Continues to May 31. Free, plus parking for $10. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. For more information and to find the flower list, visit bit.ly/3KTV9eV.

