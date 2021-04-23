Outdoor events in Sonoma County, April 25 - May 4, 2021

April 30

Kenwood: Three hikes are planned at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park as part of the park’s participation in the City Nature Challenge, a contest between cities to see which can engage people most with nature. At 8:30 a.m., naturalist Carolyn Greene will lead an easy walk focused on identifying birds. At 1:30 p.m., there will be a hike to find and observe butterflies. A table set up near the White barn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will have information about butterflies. Then at 3 p.m., there will be a session on how to use the nature-observation iNaturalist app. Download the app before arriving for the session and the hike along the Hillside and Meadow trails. Meet at the White Barn for all hikes. Each hike is limited to 12 participants. Tickets are $5 for each hike. Get tickets and register by going to sugarloafpark.org/events and clicking on April 30. For more information, contact Alma Shaw at 707-833-5712 or alma@sonomaecologycenter.org.

May 1

Sebastopol: Volunteers are needed to help spread mulch around oak trees at Ragle Ranch Regional Park. The soil, compacted by foot and vehicle traffic, can impede root growth; spreading mulch around the trees will help protect them for the future. Free, but registration is required. Register for one of two sessions, 9-11 a.m. or 10 a.m. to noon, by emailing John Ryan at John.Ryan@sonoma-county.org. Ragle Ranch Regional Park is located at 500 Ragle Road.

Jenner: Sonoma County Regional Parks is organizing self-guided “Soak in Springtime” walks starting between 9 a.m. and noon at Stillwater Cove Regional Park, with brochures highlighting springtime points of interest. To participate, register online for a time slot, then meet at the picnic tables next to the day-use parking lot on the day of the hike. Free, plus $7 for parking (or free parking for park members). Similar self-guided hikes are planned for North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa on May 22. Register at bit.ly/2P8Tivc. Stillwater Cove Regional Park is located at 22455 Hwy. 1.

Santa Rosa: Marsha Connell, a Santa Rosa Junior College instructor, will lead an outdoor landscape painting class at Pepperwood Preserve. Both beginners are more experienced painters are welcome. Connell will cover the basics of painting in the field and demonstrate working in oil and in pastel. Participants can work in any medium they choose, including watercolor or acrylic. Bring your desired painting medium. There are no required art supplies, but participants will receive a list of suggested supplies before the class. The session will be entirely outdoors, although there is bathroom access. Limited number of participants, and face masks are required. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. $50; $45 for Pepperwood members. For more information, go to bit.ly/3erDgFA