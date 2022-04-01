Outdoor events in Sonoma County, April 3-12, 2022

April 3

Santa Rosa: Come out for a 1- to 2.5-mile fire ecology hike. Hike to Frog Pond and explore the area burned by the Glass fire in 2020 and see how the area is recovering. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Bring water and snacks. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 10 a.m. to noon. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Meet at Shady Oaks parking lot. Registration is required at bit.ly/3NLh8H5.

April 7

Santa Rosa: It’s spring and wildflowers are emerging. Explore the “Flora: The Joy of Flowers” exhibit in Pepperwood Preserve’s gallery featuring flower photography by Gerald Corsi. This exhibit is a visual celebration of springtime and an homage to the beauty of Sonoma County. 5 to 8 p.m. Opening remarks begin at 5:30 p.m. RSVP requested, through bit.ly/3qQvs77. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve. For more information, email Sloane Shinn at sshinn@pepperwoodpreserve.or call 707-591-9310, x133. Exhibit open through Aug. 7.

April 9

Santa Rosa: Celebrate Bill Myers and Dave Chalk’s 20 years of leading hikes across Sonoma County. Bratwurst, veggie hamburgers and condiments will be provided at the event. After the meal, attendees will take a shorter hike around Spring Lake. Dress in layers and bring a hat and sunscreen. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Please register, bring a dish to share and beverages. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Noon to 3:30 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Meet at Shady Oaks picnic area. Register at bit.ly/36CeeUi.

Santa Rosa: Ready for a game of corn hole? Care for hula hooping? Bubbles, even? Come out for lawn games at the park. Registration isn’t required. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. This is a bilingual event. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Andy’s Unity Park, 3399 Moorland Ave. For more information, visit bit.ly/3iNgiv9.

Glen Ellen: Come for a wildflower treasure hunt at Jack London State Historic Park. Find the wildflowers that are blooming now by looking for their various characteristics using a guide provided by the park. Jack London park provides a regularly updated “Blooming Now” list of names, photos and recently spotted locations for the wildflower hunt. Continues to May 31. Free, plus parking for $10. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. For more information and to find the flower list, visit bit.ly/3D2nXz2.

