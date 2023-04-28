Outdoor events in Sonoma County April 30 - May 9

April 30

Kenwood: Join community scientists John Hibbard and Alex Weishaar for a 2-mile butterfly walk at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park as part of the City Nature Challenge. Cameras, binoculars, hand lenses and field guides are recommended to bring. Stop by the greenhouse (across from the White Barn) between 11 a.m. to noon before the walk for everything butterfly-related. Make sure to load the iNaturalist app on your smartphone before you arrive. Parking fees apply; rain cancels the event. Tickets: $5 for general admission, free for kids under 18. Meet at the White Barn for the walk. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at sugarloafpark.org/event/butterfly-walk.

May 1

Kenwood: Join ecologist Jack Hines at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park to participate in this year’s City Nature Challenge, a competition where cities compete to make the most observations of nature and species. Participants will help find, photograph, record and identify animal and plant life in the park. Smartphones with the iNaturalist app will be the main tool for the event, but those without smartphones are also welcome to participate. Wear layers and bring water and a fully charged mobile device (or a camera), a flashlight, and, if you like, a cushion to sit on. Tickets: $10 for adults, free for children ages 7 to 18. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the White Barn. 8 to 9:30 p.m. Parking fees apply; rain cancels the event. Get tickets at sugarloafpark.org/event/dusk-soundscapes.

May 5

Online: Join a book discussion with the Wild Words Book Club to talk about “Natural State,” an anthology of nature writing from 40 authors. Essays, diary entries and excerpts from larger works spanning more than a century explore the changes in California’s landscape over time. The Wild Words Book Club examines and explores nature through literature and meets online once a month to discuss a preselected book. Email Ellie Muelrath at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information. Registration required. 3 to 4 p.m. Register at sonomacountyparks.org/wild-words-book-club.

May 6

Santa Rosa: Join a California naturalist for a 2.5-mile walk around Spring Lake Park to explore its diverse habitat. Learn about the plants and wildlife that call it home. No registration required. 1 to 3:30 p.m. Email Cricket Swannucci communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Meet at Violetti Entrance, swimming lagoon parking lot. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. More information at bit.ly/3KYwKWM.

May 7

Kenwood: Have you ever tasted a Douglas fir needle or a California laurel leaf? Observe, smell, touch, taste, draw and photograph the plant life at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in this interactive outing on flat paths and trails suitable for participants who use strollers, walkers, wheelchairs or canes or have limited mobility. Attendees will have a few stops of five to 10 minutes for nature journaling, sketching for kids or photography. Bring your nature journal, camera or binoculars. Tickets: $10, or $5 for youth, students, Sugarloaf members and Sugarloaf volunteers. Free for children under 12. 2 - 4 p.m. Meet at the upper picnic area across from the main parking lot. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3UJ8VXO.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.