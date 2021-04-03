Outdoor events in Sonoma County, April 4-13, 2021

April 8

Santa Rosa: Sonoma County Regional Parks is hosting a peaceful kayak session around Spring Lake for seniors. Participants will get a chance to socialize, socially distanced, out of the water, and learn about dragonflies, which may be spotted out on the water. 10 a.m. to noon, $25 plus $7 parking or free parking for park members. Kayaks, paddles, safety gear and instruction provided. Registration required; to register, go to bit.ly/3fwrR9y. For more information, email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road.

Online: Every Thursday, plus once a month in Spanish, Sonoma County Regional Parks hosts a brief 15-minute online conversation about local parks, nature and local history. This Thursday’s discussion will cover the biodiversity found in the marsh at Doran Regional Park. Followed by a live question-and-answer session, on Facebook Live, free. 2-2:15 p.m. in Spanish and 2:30-2:45 p.m. in English. To view, visit Sonoma County Regional Parks Facebook page at facebook.com/sonomacountyregionalparks

April 9

Santa Rosa: For teens who want to learn how to standup paddleboard, Sonoma County Regional Parks is hosting a session at Spring Lake from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for ages 13-18. Boards, paddles, life jackets and instruction provided. $25, plus $7 for parking or free parking for parks members. Registration required; register at bit.ly/3wjeP5h. For more information, email Alexis Puerto-Holmes Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road.

April 10

Kenwood: Join a leisurely walk at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park to see the wildflowers that have emerged in the wake of last year’s wildfires. Sugarloaf docents will lead the way on a beginner/intermediate 1- to 3-mile walk along the Meadow/Hillside loop and Creekside trail. Wear appropriate footwear and a face mask, bring water and dress in layers. Meet outside the Visitor Center. $10 plus an online ticket fee and an entry fee or park pass for vehicles. To register, go to bit.ly/2O9d2yg. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road.