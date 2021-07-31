Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Aug. 1-10, 2021

Aug. 1 - Sept. 29

Sonoma County: REI is hosting a race series, Dirt, Sweat & Beers, with 5K and 10K runs and do-it-yourself trash cleanups all across the county. Each racer follows a GPS course and will virtually compete with other participants while completing the courses on their own schedule. Runners are encouraged to complete the DIY cleanup before, during or after the course. Top finishers in each category — women, men and open gender — will receive a hip pack, a water bottle and carabiner beer holder. Registration fees range from $25 - $50. For more information and to register visit, bit.ly/37a37OZ

Aug. 6

Santa Rosa: Explore Spring Lake and its diverse flora and fauna all while atop a stand-up paddleboard. Sonoma County Regional Park’s Stand-up Paddleboarding 101 lesson is open to all ability levels and ages 8 and older. The lesson runs from 9 -10:30 a.m. Registration is $25 and parking is $7 or free for regional park members. Register at bit.ly/2WxiTRV

Aug. 7

Geyserville: Francis Ford Coppola Winery hosts a wine and yoga event. Join other yoga and wine enthusiasts for a relaxing hour-long vinyasa class. Following the yoga session, enjoy a tasting of Sofia sparkling wine paired with chocolate from Garden Society. Face masks are required when participants are not on their mats and social distancing also is required at all times. Participants are asked to bring their own mats, water bottle and any other desired yoga gear. Check in 15 minutes before the class, which starts at 9 a.m. The tasting will be from 10 -11 a.m. Tickets are $30 for the yoga session only and $60 for the session and tasting. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3ycVvHd

Aug. 8

Petaluma: Hike with hounds at Tolay Lake Regional Park. Bring yourself and your four-legged friend on this hike. During the leisurely 2-mile trek, you’ll learn about coyotes, dogs’ distant cousins. This 2-hour hike begins at 10 a.m. Registration is required for this free event. Parking is $7 or free for regional park members. To register, go to bit.ly/3xcwVou