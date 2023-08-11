Learn about the insects that inhabit local oak trees at Crane Creek Regional Park on Aug. 19. (Christel Bennett / Santa Rosa)

Aug. 17

Occidental: Join LandPaths in tending to the beautiful trails at the Grove of Old Trees in Occidental. Volunteers will help maintain the trails by removing excess vegetation and smoothing and reshaping the trails. This stewardship event will require volunteers to hike moderate slopes, transport tools and use provided tools to complete maintenance. Attendees should pack a picnic lunch, snacks and water, as lunch will not be provided. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m. For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/2mcantbr.

Aug. 19

Glen Ellen: See one of Sonoma County’s historic orchards at Jack London State Historic Park at a special event hosted by the park. The park acquired the abandoned land and began to restore the once-bountiful trees in 2017. The orchard is now open to the public, and visitors will be able to learn about its unique history through a presentation by Deputy Director of Operations Eric Metz. The presentation will be followed by a 6-mile, moderate hike to view areas of the orchard and learn about its path to restoration. The event begins at 9 a.m. and will conclude at 1:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 plus a $10 parking fee per car. Purchase tickets at jacklondonpark.com/events/orchard-legacy-fruit.

Aug. 19

Lakeville: Looking to build your wilderness skills? Tolay Lake Regional Park is hosting a course on wilderness first aid to teach community members how to prepare for outdoor adventures. Surrounded by the natural beauty of the park, attendees will learn how to respond properly in possible scenarios. The park will offer two sessions: a morning class from 10:30 a.m. to noon and an evening class from 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for Sonoma County residents and $12 for visitors from outside the county. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks pass. Purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/2tf3wv56.

Aug. 21

Rohnert Park: Learn about the oak tree’s insect inhabitants, including the oak gall wasp, at Crane Creek Regional Park. Visitors will explore the habitat of the oak tree and learn about the many insect homes in the trees. The event will include a 1.5-mile walk to explore the oaks and search for insect activity. The event is free but parking costs $7 or is free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks pass. Attendees will meet in the parking lot at 5:30 p.m. and the event will conclude at 7:30 p.m. Register ahead at secure.sonomacountyparks.org/registration/amazing-oak-galls.