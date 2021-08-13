Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Aug. 15-24, 2021

Aug. 15

Santa Rosa: For those wanting to embark on a challenging outing, this North Sonoma Mountain trek may be what you’ve been looking for. The 8-mile hike will take you out and back through the Bay Area Ridge trail and into Jack London State Historic Park. At a moderate pace, you’ll be able to take in the vistas and explore the biodiverse landscape of Sonoma County. Reserve the better half of your day for this hike, as it is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is required for this free event. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. To register visit, bit.ly/3fvbeKG

Aug. 20

Glen Ellen: Join a free, easy and accessible hike for people of all abilities and ages at Sonoma Valley Regional Park. The hike on a mostly-level, paved trail will pass through beautiful oak woodlands and participants will learn about local birds including acorn woodpeckers and engage in nature observation activities. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy after the hike. Registration required. Free, but parking is $7 for those who aren’t Regional Parks members. Register at bit.ly/3s9URYL. Sonoma Valley Regional Park is located at 13630 Highway 12.

Aug. 21

Kenwood: Visit Sugarloaf Ridge State Park after dark with a 4-mile or 6.5-mile group hike to watch the full moon rise. The strenuous 6.5-mile hike up to Bald Mountain leaves from the White Barn parking lot at 5:45 p.m. Not recommended for kids younger than 12. The 4-mile moderate-to-strenuous hike to a viewpoint on the Vista trail leaves from the White Barn parking lot at 6:45 p.m. Bring a flashlight, extra clothing layers, water and snacks and meet at the White Barn parking lot 15 minutes before the hike is scheduled to leave. Tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for minors, plus a $10 parking fee. Get tickets at bit.ly/3yHu0Wu

Healdsburg: Take part in a volunteer workday at Riddell Preserve with LandPaths. Volunteers will help collect native plant seeds to be used in future restoration projects. The 400-acre preserve on Dry Creek has native grasslands, arbutus stands, redwood tree rings and evergreen springs. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers can leave before 1 p.m. but must arrive on time. Meet at 9 a.m. in the Healdsburg Corporation Yard parking lot at 550 Westside Road. Bring your face mask and work gloves. To register and for more details, go to bit.ly/3AASC3P