Aug. 26

Gualala: Join a leisurely group hike through coastal prairie, beach and bluff trails while learning about natural and cultural history, plants and wildlife. Participants should bring water and snacks, dress in layers and bring a hat and sunscreen. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. 10 - 11 a.m. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/5n7wpbyv. No registration required. Meet at the visitors center, Gualala Point Regional Park, 42401 Highway 1.

Santa Rosa: Check out the nature-themed work of artist and illustrator Nicole Jones at a gallery opening at the Heron Hall Gallery at the Laguna Environmental Center. In the exhibit, Jones, a member of the Southern Pomo tribe of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, pairs her whimsical paintings of flora and fauna with her native language. While there, you also can see the center’s native plant garden and bring a lunch to enjoy at one of the picnic tables. Gallery opening from noon to 3 p.m., and garden tours at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Free, no registration required. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road.

Aug. 30

Santa Rosa: On the last Wednesday of each month, Sonoma County Regional Parks hosts its Winging It Wednesdays bird-watching walks, slow-paced walks, to spot birds in the wild. The walks are open to all but aimed at older adults. Participants should dress in layers and bring a hat, sunscreen, water and snacks. Bring binoculars or borrow a pair from parks staff. 8:30-10:30 a.m. No registration required. Parking is $7, or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Meet at the boat launch at the Newanga Avenue Entrance, 5585 Newanga Ave.

Ongoing

Santa Rosa: The Water Park at the Spring Lake Lagoon is still open for the summer but only through Labor Day. Kayak and paddleboard rentals also are still open, through Labor Day, and are available from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Children 6 and older, and adults, can join the adventurous fun of the inflatable floating Water Park, as well as an obstacle course, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For a more relaxing way to enjoy the sun, the Spring Lake swimming lagoon is open for the summer from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Make reservations or find more information at bit.ly/41RRW7r. 393 Violetti Road.