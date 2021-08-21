Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Aug. 22-31, 2021

Aug. 22

Santa Rosa: Get a preview of the 1,200 acres that will become Mark West Creek Regional Park and Open Space Preserve, before it opens to the public as a park. You’ll see Mark West Creek, riparian woodlands and towering redwoods. Mark West is not yet open to the public, except during preview days and special-access events. 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Property entrance is located at 3000 Porter Creek Road. Registration is required. Parking is limited. For more information visit: bit.ly/37Xcxxw

Aug. 27

Kenwood: The North Bay Bear Collaborative will host an evening talk with researcher and tracker Meghan Walla-Murphy on the history of bears in Sonoma County. Learn more about bears and their behaviors and how to be safe in an environment that includes bears. The presentation will take place at the amphitheater, reachable by the Creekside Nature trail, at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. 7-8 p.m. Come earlier in the day to enjoy a hike or picnic before the event. $10 for adults, free for those under 18, plus parking fees. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is located at 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. For more information: bit.ly/37SC6Qv

Aug. 28

Kenwood: Take your walk in the woods to the next level with a forest therapy session involving Shinrin-yoku, a Japanese practice known as “forest bathing.” Learn techniques with guidance from Association of Nature and Forest Therapy practitioners to reduce stress, promote balance and restore vitality through presence and heightened sensory awareness. Tickets are $20; 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Limit eight participants. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ghc3qy

Bodega Bay: Spend an afternoon at the coast drawing and sketching landscapes. Bring your journal, pencils, pen, watercolor palette and a folding chair to allow for distanced seating. Each session includes instruction on artistic techniques. All ages and artistic abilities are welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult. $10 per person. 10 a.m. to noon, plus a family-oriented session at 1 - 2:30 p.m. Takes place at Birdwalk Coastal Access trail located at 355 Highway 1. For more information, visit bit.ly/3AWgu1Q

Aug. 31

Santa Rosa: LandPaths invites kids and their families to an outdoor literary adventure. Engage in an out-loud reading session at Bayer Farm in the heart of Roseland while basking in the beauty of the garden. Most books and activities will be in English and Spanish. All participating children can take home a book at the end of the reading. For ages 0 to 6. 1550 West Ave., 3 - 4 p.m., free. Pre-registration is required. Register here: bit.ly/381yonr