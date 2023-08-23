Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Aug. 27-Sept. 5

Aug. 27

Kenwood: Bask in the peace of the forest with a therapy known as shinrin-yoku, a Japanese practice meant to calm and restore through a quality of presence and heightened sensory awareness. These forest-bathing walks are led by certified Association of Nature and Forest Therapy practitioners. Tickets: $20; free with a 2022 ParkRx from a Sonoma County medical provider. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at tinyurl.com/yakrt8rc.

Aug. 30

Santa Rosa: On the last Wednesday of each month, Sonoma County Regional Parks hosts its Winging It Wednesdays bird-watching walks, slow-paced walks, to spot birds in the wild. The walks are open to all but aimed at older adults. Participants should dress in layers and bring a hat, sunscreen, water and snacks. Bring binoculars or borrow a pair from parks staff. 8:30-10:30 a.m. No registration required. Parking is $7, or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Meet at the boat launch at the Newanga Avenue Entrance, 5585 Newanga Ave.

Kenwood: Join fellow hikers for a full-moon hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Two sunset hikes are available to register for: the Vista Trail route and the Bald Mountain route. Hikers can only register for one as they occur simultaneously. The Vista Trail Hike is a moderate-to-strenuous 4-mile hike with 700 feet of elevation gain. It is not recommended for children under 8. Hikers will depart from the White Barn at 6:45 p.m. The second hike, the Bald Mountain route, is a strenuous 6.5 miles with 1,500 feet of elevation gain and some steep sections (not recommended for children under 12). It leaves the White Barn parking lot at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students, youth aged 12-17 and Sugarloaf members. Children under the age of 12 are free. Parking is extra. All kids under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Arrive at the White Barn 10 minutes ahead of the hike. Find more information and purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/yakrt8rc.

Ongoing

Santa Rosa: The Water Park at the Spring Lake Lagoon is still open for the summer but only through Labor Day. Kayak and paddleboard rentals also are still open, through Labor Day, and are available from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Children 6 and older, and adults, can join the adventurous fun of the inflatable floating Water Park, as well as an obstacle course, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For a more relaxing way to enjoy the sun, the Spring Lake swimming lagoon is open for the summer from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Make reservations or find more information at bit.ly/41RRW7r. 393 Violetti Road.