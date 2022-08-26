Outdoor events in Sonoma County Aug. 28-Sept. 6

Sept. 2

Online: Cozy up and talk online with other readers about “The Seaweed Chronicles” by Susan Hand Shetterly during Sonoma County Regional Parks’ Wild Words Book Club. Shetterly takes readers on a journey to the rugged coastline of the Gulf of Maine, where seaweed farming is becoming a major industry. Through the stories of the people who farm and harvest seaweed, Shetterly introduces readers to the complexity of this ocean plant and its role in the larger ecosystem. To join the book club discussion, email Ellie Muelrath at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information. Registration is required. 3 to 4 p.m. Meet on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/3cf5R3I.

Sept. 3

Kenwood: Join others to meet Sonoma Ecology Center’s educator Jonny Ehlers for Jonny Ehlers: Summer’s End Family Fun Nite. The event is part of Sugarloaf Perspectives, a storytelling series that brings new voices and people to Sugarloaf Ridge State Park while teaching about the natural environment. Tickets are $10 for general admission; $5 for students, youth (12 to 17 years old) and Sugarloaf members; free for younger than 12. Parking fees apply. 7 to 8 p.m. Come earlier than 7 p.m. for a self-guided nature walk or picnic before the event. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the amphitheater. Get tickets at bit.ly/3pDuiuQ.

Kenwood: Join an easy 1.4-mile nature hike along the Sonoma Creek. During the hike, you’ll hear about the plants, animals and aquatic life of Sonoma Creek. The hike starts outside the visitor center. Free. Parking charges apply. Registration is not required. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get more information at bit.ly/3QUxfms.

Santa Rosa: Want to explore Spring Lake by water? Kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are available to rent for $12 an hour from 10:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. every day. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. The beach is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with lifeguards on duty. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Rent a kayak or paddleboard at bit.ly/3dBPiiD.

Glen Ellen: Go on a shady group hike underneath towering redwoods in the cool morning air. Enjoy the slow- to moderate-pace 3.5-mile hike through a forest of mixed evergreens and redwood trees. After the hike, explore the historic buildings before having lunch. Wear sturdy shoes; bring optional hiking poles, snacks and water. Tickets cost $10, plus parking fee. 9 to 11 a.m. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Meet in the ranch parking lot on the right as you enter the park. Get tickets at bit.ly/3cgCLRl.

Bodega Bay: Bill Myers and Dave Chalk have retired, yes, but their famous Bill and Dave hikes continue. Go on a moderate-to-strenuous hike on a new trail and learn about the local ecosystem. Bring your own water and snacks. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Registration required. Parking fees apply: $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Email hike leader Alexis Puerto-Holmes at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Birdwalk Coastal Access Trail, 355 Highway 1. Meet at Cypress day-use area in Doran Regional Park. Register at bit.ly/3QK5jlt.

