Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Aug. 8-17, 2021

Aug.14

Kenwood: Visit Sugarloaf Ridge State Park for a short guided nature hike. On this 1.4-mile hike, you will learn about the plants, animals and aquatic life that live along Sonoma Creek. The hike is from 10- 11:30 a.m. and begins outside the visitor center. The event is free to attend, but visitors who are not annual park members will have to purchase a daily parking pass: $10 for the general public or $8 for seniors and students. For more information, visit bit.ly/3yoNj6X

Santa Rosa: Learn about water safety with Sonoma County Regional Park lifeguards as a part of the Vamos a Nadar (Let’s go Swimming) program. During this seminar, you will become familiar with basic water safety including life jacket use. Following the discussion and demonstration, participants will receive a $15 coupon for swimming lessons at Santa Rosa city pools. The session is available from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. in Spanish and 11 a.m. to noon in English. To register and for more information, visit bit.ly/3A5j19E

Petaluma: Join costumed docents dressed in period attire as they take you on a walking tour through historic downtown Petaluma’s business and residential districts. During the tour, your guides will teach you about Petaluma’s history while entertaining you with their characters’ stories. Tours are free to the public, but donations are accepted. Meet on the steps of the Petaluma Historical Museum at Fourth and B streets at 10:30 a.m. to embark on your trip back through time. For more information, visit bit.ly/3Aeajpw

Aug. 15

Santa Rosa: For those wanting to embark on a more challenging outing, this North Sonoma Mountain trek may be what you’ve been looking for. The 8-mile hike will take you out and back through the Bay Area Ridge trail and into Jack London State Historic Park. At a moderate pace, you’ll be able to take in the vistas and explore the biodiverse landscape of Sonoma County. Reserve the better half of your day for this hike, as it is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is required for this free event. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. To register visit, bit.ly/3fvbeKG