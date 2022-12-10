Outdoor events in Sonoma County Dec. 11-20

Dec. 15

Santa Rosa: Teach your dog attention and socialization techniques and how to walk on a loose leash with a certified dog trainer. 3:30 to 5 p.m. No registration required for this bilingual event. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information. Andy’s Unity Park, 3399 Moorland Ave. Meet at the gazebo. More information at bit.ly/3B75Bgc.

Online: Tune in online for the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count, the longest-running community science program in North America. During the presentation, Nicole Michel, a member of the National Audubon Society’s science team, will talk about the latest bird count results and what they tell us about how birds are responding to threats they face today and conservation actions to protect them. Spanish interpretation is available. Starts at 7 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3Uq01fS.

Dec. 17

Kenwood: Go on a photography hike exploring winter color, light, shapes and textures at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. California Naturalist John Lynch will lead a slow and easy 3.5-mile hike from creekside to hillside and back through the meadow, and hikers will use cameras and the iNaturalist app to explore nature and document flora and fauna. Bring at least a quart of water, a snack, sun protection and, if you like, a digital camera and tripod. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the main parking lot. Heavy rain will cancel the event; parking fees apply. Register at bit.ly/3VTBh0P.

Dec. 18

Have you ever wondered how a sea star eats? How many types of sea urchins live along the Sonoma coastline? Learn about the rocky shoreline in this family-friendly, hands-on presentation while you gaze at the Pacific Ocean from the Doran Beach amphitheater. Space is limited and registration is required. Email Kristina Stanton at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information. Registration required; parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 11 a.m. to noon. Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road. Meet at Doran Amphitheater. Register at bit.ly/3HebL22.

