Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Dec. 12-21

Dec. 12

Healdsburg: Learn about the history and geology of Riverfront Regional Park. During this 2-mile hike, explore the unique geology of the river, history of land use in the area and how humans have affected the river’s historic path. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. The event itself is free. 10 - 11:30 a.m. Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road. For more information, go to bit.ly/3Gmxp0C.

Dec. 17

Santa Rosa: Join in for kids’ activities, food, piñatas and crafts at the park for Las Posadas, a religious festival commonly celebrated in Mexico. The event is free. 5:30 - 7 p.m. Andy’s Unity Park, 3399 Moorland Ave. For more information, go to bit.ly/31B90oK.

Dec. 18

Kenwood: Practice nature photography through iNaturalist, an app that allows users to record their nature findings. Led by California Naturalist John Lynch, attendees will hike through trails and into a meadow while snapping photos of plants, insects and animals. Heavy rain may cancel this event. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets: $10. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3oBVlHj.

Dec. 19

Kenwood: Learn all about fungi with local expert George Riner on a 2-mile walk over muddy terrain. Bring a reusable drink container to enjoy hot cocoa after the walk. Heavy rain may cancel this event. Tickets: $5 - $10. 10 a.m. to noon, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3Dv391m.

Dec. 19

Bodega Bay: See the state’s longest-running one-room schoolhouse. In this outdoor lecture, get a glimpse of western Sonoma County’s past. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required for this free event. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. Running Fence — Watson School Historic Park, 14550 Bodega Highway. Register at bit.ly/3Gl1Unk.

Dec. 21

Santa Rosa: Celebrate the return of the light in this winter solstice sunrise event. Enjoy coffee and tea before hiking up to see breathtaking views of the Mayacamas Mountains as the Northern Hemisphere turns again toward the light. 7 - 10:30 a.m. The event is free. North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park, 5297 Sonoma Mountain Road. Get tickets bit.ly/3duOY1K

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.