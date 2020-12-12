Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Dec. 13-22, 2020

With the most recent stay-at-home order for Sonoma County that took effect Saturday, Dec. 12, many hikes and other in-person outdoors events have been canceled. Sonoma County Regional Parks has canceled in-person events until Jan. 9, 2021. However, there are ways to stay connected to our area parks and nature with online programs.

Dec. 17

Online: Sonoma County Regional Parks will host the last, for this year, in its series of Facebook Live talks on nature, our parks and local history. The 15-minute live talks have covered topics such as our coast, birding and whale migration. This Thursday’s talk will cover birds and the great migration and is followed by a live Q & A session. 2:30 - 2:45 p.m., free. To view, visit the parks’ Facebook page, facebook.com/sonomacountyregionalparks

Dec. 19

Online: Learn about mushrooms of Northern California in this online class presented by Pepperwood Preserve. With the rainy season, mushrooms, toadstools and other fungi are more easily seen in our landscape. Melina Kozanitas, biologist and lecturer at Sonoma State University, will discuss how to find, identify and understand local mushrooms and will answer questions. 10-11:30 a.m. $10 suggested donation, free for members; class is held on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/3malY1r

Ongoing

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is open until 6 p.m. daily for socially distanced day use on the Nature, Hillside, Canyon and Meadow trails under the current stay-at-home order guidelines, Sonoma Ecology Center staff said Friday. The campground is closed, and community events are canceled until Jan. 9, 2021.

Sonoma: Sonoma Garden Park is open daily until 6 p.m. for socially distanced day use, Sonoma Ecology Center staff said Friday. However, all community events at the park are canceled until Jan. 9, 2021.

For other openings, closures and updated hours, check park websites and call before heading out.