Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Dec. 19-30

Dec. 19

Bodega Bay: See the state’s longest-running one-room schoolhouse. In this outdoor lecture, get a glimpse of western Sonoma County’s past. 1 - 2 p.m. Registration is required for this free event. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. Running Fence — Watson School Historic Park, 14550 Bodega Highway. Register at bit.ly/3Gl1Unk.

Santa Rosa: Gather and celebrate a spirit of community and joy during Las Posadas, a religious festival commonly celebrated in Mexico beneath the stars. LandPaths’ Las Posadas event at Bayer Farm in Roseland has become an annual event. Must register for this free event. 5:30 - 7 p.m. Bayer Farm, 1550 West Ave. Register at bit.ly/31ZGkWI.

Dec. 21

Santa Rosa: Celebrate the return of the light in this winter solstice sunrise event. Enjoy coffee and tea before hiking up to see breathtaking views of the Mayacamas Mountains as the Northern Hemisphere turns again toward the light. 7 - 10:30 a.m. The event is free. North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park, 5297 Sonoma Mountain Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3duOY1K.

Dec. 26

Kenwood: Join biologist Dan Levitis to learn about the amphibians that find refuge in the Mayacamas Mountains. 2- 4 p.m. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for Sugarloaf members and docents and free for minors. Parking fees apply. Meet at the visitor center. Heavy rains cancel. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/327CCdS.

Kenwood: Join docents for a family-friendly hike through Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Learn about the park’s lush plants, animals and history. The event is free. Parking fees apply, and heavy rains may cancel the hike. 10-11 a.m. Meet outside the visitor center. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. For more information, go to bit.ly/3dSjHGs.

Dec. 28

Healdsburg: Explore the world of fungi with mushroom enthusiast Jessica Holloway on a leisurely 2- to 4-mile walk at LandPaths’ 400-acre Riddell Preserve. Learn about the edible and common mushrooms, their lifecycles and how to spot them. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Must register for this event. Meet at the City Corporation Yard, 550 Westside Road. Register at bit.ly/3yqe0sB

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.