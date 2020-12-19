Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Dec. 20-29, 2020

With the current stay-at-home order for Sonoma County that took effect on Dec. 12, many hikes and other in-person outdoors events have been canceled. Sonoma County Regional Parks has canceled in-person events until Jan. 9, 2021. However, there are ways to stay connected to nature and recreation with online programs, such as the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival. Also, many local parks are open for day use.

Ongoing

Online: The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is held every year in Banff, Alberta, Canada, before the short films go on tour around the world. But this year, for the first time, you can see the short outdoors and sports films from the festival in your own home. Highlights include dramatic mountain skiing in France, a mountain climber who is losing his sight, an exploration of Bhutan by bike and stunning scenery from around the globe. One program of eight to nine short films (about two hours total) is $15, or buy two programs, 17 short films total, for $28. Part of the ticket proceeds will benefit the Golden Gate National Parks Conversancy, Cal Adventures, GirlVentures, Snowlands and Return of the Natives. Go to bit.ly/2K9H9Uc for tickets and program descriptions.

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is open until 6 p.m. daily for socially distanced day use on the Nature, Hillside, Canyon and Meadow trails under the current stay-at-home order guidelines. The campground is closed, and community events are canceled until Jan. 9, 2021.

Sonoma: Sonoma Garden Park is open daily until 6 p.m. for socially distanced day use. However, all community events at the park are canceled until Jan. 9, 2021.

For other openings, closures and updated hours, check park websites and call before heading out. A useful resource to check the open status of Sonoma County Regional parks can be found at bit.ly/3gSCqCi, which is periodically updated. Or learn about COVID-19 protocols at the county parks at bit.ly/3r3bgNH