Dec. 24

Santa Rosa: Help plant 450 redwood saplings sourced from Mendocino Redwood Co. in a family-friendly stewardship event. Tools, guidance and snacks will be provided. It’s a free event. 8:30 a.m. to noon. Rancho Mark West, 7125 St. Helena Road. More information at bit.ly/3uYXrmC.

Dec. 28

Sebastopol: Enjoy a 1- to 2.5-mile bird-watching walk at Ragle Ranch Regional Park to spot and listen for birds of the oak woodlands. Bring your binoculars or borrow a pair. No registration required. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. Meet at the main trailhead. More information at bit.ly/3HMrUfy.

Dec. 31

Kenwood: Come out and hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park on the last day of 2022. This guided 2.1-mile hike takes attendees from the main parking lot to the waterfall and back. Bring a reusable drink container for hot cocoa after the walk. The free event is bilingual; participants from groups underrepresented at outdoors events are particularly welcome. Registration is not required. Email or call Alma or Arsel at senderos@sonomaecologycenter.org or 707-247-5767 for more information. 10 to 11:30 a.m. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the main parking lot. More information at bit.ly/3WbgYw6.

Jan. 1

Glen Ellen: Start the new year off on the right foot during a 2023 First Day Hike. The moderately strenuous 8-mile round-trip hike can be a personal challenge or the beginning of your fitness journey. Tickets are $10, plus parking. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Rain will cancel the hike. Jack London State Historic Park. 2400 London Ranch Road. Meet in the ranch parking lot on the right as you enter the park. Get tickets at jacklondonpark.com/events/first-day-hike-2023.

