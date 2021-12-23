Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Dec. 26, 2021-Jan. 8, 2022

Dec. 26

Kenwood: Come to Sugarloaf Ridge State Park for a peaceful hike through the woods and learn about the park’s plants, animals and history. This 2-mile docent-led hike with 400 feet of elevation gain is good for all ages. This is a free event, but parking fees apply. Meet outside the visitor center. Heavy rains will cancel the hike. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. 10-11 a.m. Get tickets at bit.ly/3GYqwTq.

Dec. 28

Healdsburg: Explore the world of fungi with mushroom enthusiast Jessica Holloway on a leisurely 2- to 4-mile walk at LandPaths’ 400-acre Riddell Preserve. Learn about the edible and common mushrooms, their life cycles and how to spot them. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Must register for this event. Meet at the City Corporation Yard, 550 Westside Road. Register at bit.ly/3yqe0sB.

Jan. 1

Glen Ellen: Kick off 2022 with a challenging New Year’s Day group hike. The 8-mile round-trip hike to the summit of the park is moderately strenuous but is designed for all fitness levels, with guides to help participants return to the parking lot at any time. Tickets: $10. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3J3mcnF.

Jan. 8

Glen Ellen: Start your Saturday with a morning stretch and leisurely hike with amazing views while learning about your local parks. 7-9 a.m. The event is free; bring your favorite warm beverage for the cool morning. Sonoma Valley Regional Park. 13630 Highway 12. For more information, go to bit.ly/3yHsSTI.

Bodega Bay: Primarily for Spanish speakers and their families, Sonoma County Regional Parks is hosting a hike and bring-your-own picnic lunch. Explore different nature and cultural themes on a 2- to 3-mile walk, led in Spanish, then enjoy a picnic lunch together. Bring your own plates, utensils, drinks and food. Mark West Creek Regional Park and Preserve. Meet at the Bodega Bay Community Center. The event is free. 1-3 p.m. Coastal Prairie Trail. 2255 Highway 1. For more information, go to bit.ly/3yECbDX.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.