Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Dec. 27, 2020 - Jan. 5, 2021

Ongoing

Kenwood: After weeks of work by volunteers and staff to restore hiking trails damaged by the Glass fire, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park has reopened most of its trails, including Canyon, Pony Gate, Lower Bald, Bald Mountain, Vista, Meadow/Hillside, Gray Pine, High Ridge, Headwaters and the Creekside Nature trails. However, the Brushy Peaks trail and all trails in the McCormick Addition are still closed.

The park is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for socially distanced day use. The campground remains closed, and community events are canceled until Jan. 9, 2021. Visitors must follow COVID-19 measures, wear face masks and maintain adequate distance from others. For more information, visit sugarloafpark.org or call 707-833-5712.

Dec. 27

Santa Rosa: Sonoma Ecology Center is holding a workshop on how to install wattles to prevent toxic runoff during the rainy season. Property owners can pick up free wattles and stakes to install them, along with instructions, during the workshop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is encouraged but not required. Go to signupgenius.com/go/toxicrunoffworkshop to register. The workshop will take place at Holy Spirit Church, 1244 St. Francis Road, Santa Rosa.

Ongoing

Online: The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is held every year in Banff, Alberta, Canada, before the short films go on tour around the world. But this year, for the first time, you can see the short outdoors and sports films from the festival in your own home. Highlights include dramatic mountain skiing in France, a mountain climber who is losing his sight, an exploration of Bhutan by bike and stunning scenery from around the globe. One program of eight to nine short films (about two hours total) is $15, or buy two programs, 17 short films total, for $28. Part of the ticket proceeds will benefit the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, Cal Adventures, GirlVentures, Snowlands and Return of the Natives. Go to bit.ly/2K9H9Uc for tickets and program descriptions.

Sonoma: Sonoma Garden Park is open daily until 6 p.m. for socially distanced day use. However, all community events at the park are canceled until Jan. 9, 2021.

For other openings, closures and updated hours, check park websites and call before heading out. A useful resource to check the open status of Sonoma County Regional parks can be found at bit.ly/3gSCqCi, which is periodically updated. Or learn about COVID-19 protocols at the county parks at bit.ly/3r3bgNH