Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Dec. 4-13

Dec. 10

Kenwood: Go on a 3.6- to 6-mile moderate-to-strenuous group hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park to keep you motivated through the cold season. Two routes are available. The first, 3.6 miles, follows the Vista Trail. The second, 6 miles, runs from Vista Loop to Bald Mountain Loop. Parking fees apply. Hikes are usually every second and fourth Saturday of the month. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at White Barn lot. Register at bit.ly/3imb50j.

Santa Rosa: LGBTQ+ community members are invited to build relationships and explore the natural world at a free event focused on wellness. Attendees will have time to reflect and express revelations and connection to the land, self and each other as a community. Registration required. 1 to 3 p.m. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. For more information, email Cricket Swannucci at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. Crane Creek Regional Park, 5000 Pressley Road. Meet at parking lot. More information at bit.ly/3OF5cau.

Santa Rosa: Join a talk with Erica Gies, author of “Water Always Wins: Thriving in an Age of Drought and Deluge,” about her research and how climate disasters remind us that our world is not stable. The science journalist will use close observation, historical research and cutting-edge science to explore our relationship with water. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Free event; suggested donation of $5-15. Preregistration is required. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3ihk9n0.

Dec. 11

Glen Ellen: Take a moderate-pace 4-mile hike to Jack London State Historic Park’s only ancient redwood to touch, see and listen to the sounds of the forest. End the energizing hike with a guided meditation session. Bring water, a bandanna or eye mask and layered clothing. The hike takes place on uneven, rocky terrain so sturdy shoes or hiking boots are recommended. Limited to 12 participants. Tickets: $10, plus parking fee. 9:25 a.m. to noon. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Meet in the ranch parking lot (turn right after the entry kiosk). Get tickets at bit.ly/3Ue9vLd.

Dec. 13

Healdsburg: Learn from a certified dog trainer how to get your pup to walk politely on trails. Participants will hike 1 to 2.5 miles with their dogs, guided by a trainer through Riverfront Regional Park. Bring your own water and snacks. Dress in layers and bring a hat and sunscreen. No registration required. For more information, email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road. Meet at parking lot. More information at bit.ly/3GNhThH.

