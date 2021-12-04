Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Dec. 5-14

Dec. 11

Petaluma: Explore Sonoma County’s past, present and future by learning about the people who shaped some of our most beloved park lands. At Helen Putnam Regional Park, investigate the park’s cultural history during a scavenger hunt and learn about Sonoma County’s Spanish settlement and ranching roots. Registration is required. The event is free. Parking is $7. 10-11 a.m. Helen Putnam Regional Park, 411 Chileno Valley Road. Register at bit.ly/3cYLQv5.

Santa Rosa: Hiking, music, hot cider and wreath-making — what more could you ask for? Join in at LandPaths’ 19th annual Holiday Gathering at Rancho Mark West for a short walk and some holiday fun. This is an open house-style event. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Rancho Mark West. 7125 St. Helena Road. Register at bit.ly/31dANeB.

Santa Rosa: Ready for a sunrise salutation? Start your morning with a warm beverage, a morning stretch and a leisurely hike in the cool morning air. Laguna de Santa Rosa trail, 6303 Highway 12. 7-9 a.m. For more information, go to bit.ly/3o3P0DU.

Sonoma: Stroll through historic buildings decorated for the holidays at Sonoma State Historic Park. Runs from 5-8 p.m., free. All current COVID-19 protocols will be followed. For more information, visit bit.ly/2ZyBP4u.

Gualala: The northern coastline offers breathtaking views but can be a dangerous place. Learn about hazardous conditions, riptides and how and who to call for help if disaster strikes. This event is free. Parking is $7 or free for regional parks members. Gualala Point Regional Park, 42401 Highway 1. 1-2:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3rlAj1k.

Dec. 12

Healdsburg: Learn the rich history of Riverfront Regional Park and how geology and water impacts the landscape around us through a 2-mile hike. 10-11:30 a.m. Parking is free or $7 for regional parks members. Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road. For more information bit.ly/3FZxZAW

