Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Feb. 13-22, 2022

Feb. 19

Santa Rosa: Although Bill Myers and Dave Chalk have retired from leading their locally renowned hikes, the “Bill and Dave Hikes” continue, this one at the Mark West Creek Regional Park and Open Space Preserve. The 7-mile trek will cover parts of the 1,200-acre preserve that aren’t yet open to the public on public preview days of the future park. Bring your own water and snacks. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities, upon advance request. 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Free event; registration isn’t required. Mark West Creek Regional Park and Open Space Preserve, 3000 Porter Creek Road. For more information visit, bit.ly/3subBur.

Glen Ellen: Learn more about Northern California’s native plants and how they’ve been used for medicine and food for thousands of years during an accessible walk at Sonoma Valley Regional Park (visitors with disabilities can request accommodation in advance). Bring your own water and snacks. Free event. Parking is $7 or free with a Regional Parks membership.10 a.m. to noon. Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Highway 12. Registration isn’t required. For more information, visit bit.ly/3gCLXhM.

Feb. 20

Kenwood: Learn about the world of fungi with a local expert during a leisurely, but possibly muddy, 2-mile hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Through the iNaturalist nature cataloging app and environmental clues, attendees will learn how to identify various mushrooms they find. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet outside the visitor center 10 minutes before the start of the event. Will be canceled if there are heavy rains. Tickets are $10, or $5 for Sugarloaf members and volunteers. Parking fees apply. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets and more information at bit.ly/3uDKzU1.

Feb. 21

Kenwood: Come to the park for a peaceful 2-mile hike through the woods and learn about Sugarloaf’s plants, animals and history. This family-friendly hike will cover 400 feet in elevation gain. Bring a reusable drink container for your kids to enjoy hot cocoa after the hike. Be prepared to follow Sonoma County Health guidelines such as physical distancing or mask wearing. Free event, but parking fees apply. 10-11:30 am. Meet outside the visitor center. Heavy rain will cancel the hike. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/34sH3Bn

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.