Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Feb. 19-28

Feb. 25

Santa Rosa: Experience a night of celestial wonders at Pepperwood Preserve. Host Bing Quock, assistant director of the Morrison Planetarium at the California Academy of Sciences, will give an introductory lecture. Then, after dark, Bing will take attendees on a tour of the night sky and explain how to find and easily remember the bright stars and constellations of early spring. He’ll also highlight stunning views of the moon and Mars and winter constellations including Orion, Taurus and Gemini. This event begins with the lecture and may include a slow-pace walk covering approximately half a mile. Tickets: $35 per person or $30 for Friends of Pepperwood. Ages 10 and up welcome. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Lecture at Dwight Center and stargazing at Bechtel House. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve. Get tickets at bit.ly/3JXe0Iy.

Santa Rosa: Join others in the LGBTQ+ community to explore the natural world through a group walk focused on physical, emotional and mental wellness. 1 to 3 p.m. Registration required. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Email Cricket Swannucci at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information. Spring Lake Regional Park; use the Violetti entrance, 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3RQSYNH.

Feb. 26

Glen Ellen: Get ready for the change of seasons with a hike for family and friends at Jack London State Historic Park. Enjoy the fresh air at London’s Beauty Ranch before entering a forest of mixed evergreens and redwoods for a slow-moderate-pace 3.5-mile hike. After the hike, enjoy a cup of hot cocoa provided by Rancho Gordo, a Jack London Park sponsor, in the Eucalyptus Grove picnic area. Meet in the ranch parking lot on the right as you enter the park. 10 a.m. to noon. Jack London State Historic Park. 2400 London Ranch Road. $10, plus parking fee. Get tickets at bit.ly/3lwDGSb.

Through February

Find inspiration in local parks with a winter hike. Sonoma County Regional Parks has lots of suggestions at bit.ly/3RVMflu. Also, the annual northward migration of Pacific gray whales hits its stride along the Sonoma Coast from late winter through spring. Find out where to catch glimpses of whales in Sonoma County at bit.ly/3E4B5oM.

