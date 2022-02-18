Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Feb. 20 - March 1, 2022

Feb. 23

Bodega Bay: See coastal birds in their habitats on a leisurely group nature walk. Bring binoculars, water and snacks. Heavy rain or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. No registration is required. This easy walk is designed especially for older adults to enjoy nature and each other’s company. Spud Point Marina, 1818 Westshore Road. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. For more information, visit bit.ly/33q6Cmc.

Feb. 26

Kenwood: Peek through three large telescopes and learn about our night sky with presentations at a Public Star Party. In addition, small telescopes are available outside for viewing the stars. 7- 10 p.m. Tickets: $10; $5 for students, seniors over 62; children under 12 are free, plus parking for $8 -10. Get tickets at bit.ly/3GPPWlx.

Petaluma: Get your heart pumping with a group workout session in nature. The group will hit the trail for an invigorating hike, stop along the way to work out and finish off with a “cool down” routine. Bring a resistance band if you have one, a towel for groundwork and water. 10 -11:30 a.m. Tickets: $15 for Sonoma County residents and $17 attendees from outside the county. Chileno Valley Trailhead, 411 Chileno Valley Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3rNWRay.

Santa Rosa: See photographer Joshua Asel’s art exhibit “Conservation in Biodiversity,” which captures threatened, endangered, keystone and bellwether species. Meet the artist and hear about his adventures as a wildlife photographer. Visitors will get the chance to see two “ambassador” birds from the Bird Rescue Center, too. Refreshments will be served on the patio. No RSVP is necessary. Free event. 3 - 5 p.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/34YV7Cv.

Feb. 27

Petaluma: Deepen your connection to nature while writing and sketching flora and fauna you observe at local parks. Each session includes instruction on artistic techniques. Bring a journal, pencils, pen, a watercolor palette and folding chair for distanced seating. 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets: $15 for Sonoma County residents, $17 for attendees from outside of the county. Parking is $7 or free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. Registration is required. Helen Putnum Regional Park, Chileno Valley Road parking lot, 411 Chileno Valley Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3oNEPna.

