Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Feb. 21-March 2, 2021

Feb. 24

Online: Author and outdoor adventurer James Edward Mills will give a talk over Zoom about how to address the “adventure gap,” the underrepresentation of people of color in outdoor recreation and the need for more inclusion, outreach and diversity. He’ll also talk about his 2014 book, “The Adventure Gap: Changing the Face of the Outdoors,” which he wrote after leading an all-Black team of climbers to the summit of Alaska’s Denali. Hosted by Sonoma Land Trust, 7 p.m., free. Register for the Zoom link at bit.ly/2ZsCRLY

Online: The Laguna Foundation will host an online panel discussion with women who work in the field of conservation, from managing wildlife programs to restoring habitats. This will be the first of three online discussions from the Laguna Foundation on environmental career paths. 2 - 3:30 p.m., free. Register at bit.ly/3u3nw2x

Feb. 27

Kenwood: Join the Sonoma Ecology Center for a hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park focused on the effects of last year’s wildfire that burned through much of the park. Participants will learn how to watch for “fire follower” wildflowers, assess burned trees and interpret fire-affected landscapes. The hike will proceed 2 miles up from the main parking lot, rising 700 feet, then return down a rough, paved road. 10 a.m. to noon. Face masks and social distancing required. $10, plus a $1.54 ticket fee and parking fees. Buy tickets at bit.ly/3s6FA9Q

Sonoma: Join a moderate-to-difficult hike at the Keen preserve sponsored by Sonoma County Ag + Open Space. The unique landscape of the preserve includes ancient lava flows that form walls and rooms that frame views of the surrounding Mayacamas Mountains. Participants also will see the aftereffects of the 2017 wildfires. There is no trail and the terrain is uneven and steep. Wear long pants to protect against ticks and poison oak in brushy areas. Free, 1 - 4 p.m. Register at sec.simpletix.com/e/64172