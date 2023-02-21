Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Feb. 26 - March 7

March 4

Glen Ellen: Wildflower season is here. Meander under the canopy of oaks on the gentle trails of Sonoma Valley Regional Park and observe the signs of spring. During the walk, explore plants that have helped people survive for thousands of years and gain appreciation for local cultural history. Tickets: $10 for Sonoma County residents and $12 for out-of-county attendees. Registration required. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Cricket Swannucci communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. Sonoma Valley Regional Park. 13630 Sonoma Highway. Meet at Highway 12 entrance Parking Lot. More information at bit.ly/3Ehu5oU

Glen Ellen: Experience Jack London Park’s ancient redwood while enjoying exercise, stunning scenery, and fresh air. The guided hike on uneven, rocky terrain will either take you to the Lake site and back (2 miles roundtrip) or continue from the lake site to the ancient redwood (3½ miles roundtrip). 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets: $10, parking fees apply. Jack London State Historic Park. 2400 London Ranch Road. Meet in the ranch parking lot on the right as you enter the park. More information at bit.ly/3lVGvMN

Bodega Bay: Ever wonder what it’s like to hike Sonoma County parks at night? See Doran Beach in a new light as you watch the sun set over the horizon. Attendees will walk along the water’s edge. Discover how the park changes as light becomes dark and your senses get lit up with new sensations. Tickets: $10 for Sonoma County residents and $12 for out-of-county attendees, parking is $7 or free with a Regional Parks membership. Contact Kalen Roloff Geck at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information. Registration required. 6-8 p.m. Doran Regional Park. 201 Doran Beach Road. Meet at Jetty Day Use Area. More information at bit.ly/3IilovH

March 5

Santa Rosa: Join the community and friends for a self-guided adventure at Rancho Mark West. Explore trails that meander through a redwood forest, trek across open hillsides with views of oaks, madrones, and douglas firs. Continue your journey by following along Mark West Creek since it flows toward the Laguna de Santa Rosa. Free event. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration required. Rancho Mark West. 7125 St. Helena Road. More information at bit.ly/3YP0kDW or call 707-544-7284.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @searchingformya.