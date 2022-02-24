Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Feb. 27 - March 8

Feb. 27

Santa Rosa: Join avid birdwatcher and environmental educator Nicole Barden for a morning of observing and listening for late-winter and early-spring birds. During a very slow hike of 1 -3 miles along grasslands and woodland edges, Barden will share her knowledge of local birds and give tips for identifying birds. Binoculars are available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. 8 -11 a.m. Tickets: $35 per person or $30 for Friends of Pepperwood. Ages 13 and up are welcome. Meet at the Dwight Center. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3LOBnCu.

Petaluma: Deepen your connection to nature while writing and sketching flora and fauna you see at local parks. Each session includes instruction on artistic techniques. Bring a journal, pencils, pens, a watercolor palette and folding chair for distanced seating. 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets: $15 for Sonoma County residents, $17 for attendees from outside the county. Parking is $7 or free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. Registration is required. Helen Putnam Regional Park, Chileno Valley Road parking lot, 411 Chileno Valley Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/35jge2z

March 4

Online: Join Sonoma County Regional Parks’ Wild Words Book Club to discuss a nature-themed book each month with other readers. This month’s book is “As Long as Grass Grows: The Indigenous Fight for Environmental Justice, from Colonization to Standing Rock,” by Dina Gilio-Whitaker. The author takes readers through the history of Native American resistance and activism against treaty violations and other injustices. Free. Registration required. 3 - 4 p.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/3paYIoj.

March 5

Santa Rosa:

Although Bill Myers and Dave Chalk have retired from leading their locally renowned hikes, the Bill and Dave Hikes continue, this one a moderate to strenuous trek on the Lawson Trail at Hood Mountain Regional Park. Participants will learn about the local ecosystem and simply enjoy a day out in nature. Bring your own water and snacks. Heavy rain, heavy smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the hike. 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Hood Mountain Regional Park, south entrance, 1450 N. Pythian Road. Parking is $7 or free with for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. For more information, visit bit.ly/3JMKiCG.

Ongoing

Glen Ellen: Come for a wildflower treasure hunt at Jack London State Historic Park. Find the wildflowers that are blooming now by looking for their various characteristics using a guide provided by the park. Jack London park provides a regularly updated “Blooming Now” list of names, photos and recently spotted locations for the wildflower hunt. Continues to May 31. Free. Jack London State Historic Park. 2400 London Ranch Road. For more information and to find the flower list, visit bit.ly/3p9Sk0H.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.