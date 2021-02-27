Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Feb. 28-March 9, 2021

March 3

Online: The Laguna Foundation will host a panel discussion on environmental careers with Christine Byrne of Sonoma Water, Connor DeVane of Daily Acts, Devyn Friedfel of Pepperwood Preserve and Janina Turner of The Climate Center. These early-career environmental leaders will talk about how they entered the environmental field and how they work on climate change issues. 4‒5:30 p.m., free. Register at early-career-climate-leaders.eventbrite.com

March 5

Online: The Sonoma County Regional Parks’ Wild Words Book Club meets online once a month to discuss a chosen nature- or animal-themed book for the month. The book for March is “A Thousand Mornings,” by Mary Oliver, containing Oliver’s reflections on the marshland and coastline of Provincetown, Massachusetts. 3‒4 p.m., free. Find more information and register through bit.ly/3uooeHA

March 6

Sonoma: To mark International Women’s Day, Sonoma Ecology Center and Sonoma Garden Park will host a crafts and garden workshop at the park. Anyone can join the free event to celebrate girls’ and women’s empowerment. Organizers will provide supplies for you to sow seeds for your spring and summer gardens. There will be a Spanish language translator at the event. 10 a.m. to noon, free. For more information, go to bit.ly/3smdjMT. Sonoma Garden Park is located at 19996 Seventh St. E, Sonoma.

March 18

Online: Register by March 8 for this free talk on March 18 on historic Native American ranchos in Northern California. San Jose State professor Damian Bacich will present a lecture on Zoom about Native American ranch owners who received land grants along with settlers and soldiers and the nearby Rancho Olompali, now a California State Park. 7 p.m., free. Register by emailing spparks_events@sonomaparks.org by March 8. You will receive the Zoom link and password by return email on or before March 15.