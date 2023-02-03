Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Feb. 5-14

Feb. 9

Ross: Bring your binoculars and join the Madrone Audubon Society for a walk to the treatment ponds and back on a flat, paved trail. Moderate rain will cancel the hike. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Meet at the parking lot on Ross Station Road for the West County Trail hike (between Graton and Forestville). To get there, drive north on Highway 116 from Graton or Sebastopol, turn left on Ross Station Road, and a half-mile down the road you’ll see the parking lot on your left. Call Janet Bosshard at 707-526-5883 or go to madroneaudubon.org for more information.

Feb. 11

Gualala: Bill Myers and Dave Chalk have retired, but their famous hikes continue. Join a moderate to strenuous hike for views of Gualala River and the rocky coastline of the Pacific Ocean. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free event; parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. For more information, email hike leader Alexis Puerto-Holmes at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. Gualala Point Regional Park, 42401 Highway 1. Meet at the parking lot. More information at bit.ly/3kIuuJQ.

Glen Ellen: Join author Aleta George, who’s writing a book about Jack London and his ties to the San Francisco Bay, and learn why London had a lifelong love for this area. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets: $15, plus parking. House of Happy Walls Museum, second floor, Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Turn left as you enter the park. Get tickets at bit.ly/3wXB3vf.

Santa Rosa: Join Clint McKay, Pepperwood’s Indigenous education coordinator, for a hike to explore Pepperwood’s landscape, which sits within the traditional homeland of the Wappo Native American people. As attendees hike the trails and habitats of Pepperwood, McKay will share his knowledge about traditional ecology, flora, fauna and natural phenomena along the way. The event includes a slow-paced hike of moderate difficulty, covering 1 to 3 miles on varied terrain. 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets: $35 per person, $30 for Friends of Pepperwood. Ages 12 and up are welcome. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve. Meet at the Dwight Center. Get tickets at bit.ly/40gBWfQ.

Feb. 12

Sonoma: Watch for birds on the San Pablo Bay. Celebrate the Flyway Festival with raptor guide Larry Broderick on the Dickson Trail at the San Pablo Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Bring your binoculars and get to know the raptors and shorebirds along the bay. Free event. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sears Point Trailhead, 7699 Reclamation Road. Register at bit.ly/3Rerbqa.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com @searchingformya on Twitter.