Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Feb. 6-15, 2022

Feb. 8

Online: Are you a seasoned camper? Or new to outdoor recreation? Either way, you can pick up some backpacking basics with an REI expert online. In this virtual session, learn how to choose a pack and select proper clothing and footwear. The REI expert will offer tips and answer questions. 5-6:30 p.m. Register before Tuesday at bit.ly/345wxPX.

Feb. 12

Santa Rosa: Greet the sun with a leisurely hike, stretch and trail exploration at Taylor Mountain Regional Park during a Sunrise Salutation Series event. Bring a warm beverage and snack, and dress in layers. 7-9 a.m. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. Register at bit.ly/3rpgiGO.

Santa Rosa: Try to spot a river otter during a beginner-friendly kayaking session at Spring Lake Regional Park. Participants will search for the creatures during the paddle while also learning about them from parks staff. Kayaks, paddles and life jackets will be provided. $30 for Sonoma County residents and $32 for nonresidents, plus $7 for parking (free parking for Sonoma County Regional Parks members). 9-11 a.m. For more information, contact Stefanie Landman at stefanie.landman@sonoma-county.org. Register at bit.ly/3GhEvCY. Spring Lake Regional Park, Violetti entrance; meet at the boat launch.

Feb. 13

Kenwood: This easy hike tailored for Spanish speakers and Latinos will focus on finding and identifying mushrooms at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Guides will also show participants how to use the iNaturalist mobile app to identify mushrooms. The final route will be determined on the day of the hike, based on the weather and trail conditions. Wear layers and shoes suitable for potentially muddy trails. Bring water and a snack if you wish, plus a cup for children to enjoy hot chocolate after the walk. 10 a.m. to noon. Free, including free parking. Register in advance at sonomaecologycenter.org/event/2022hongos. If you have questions or need transportation to the event from within the Sonoma Valley, email Alma or Arsel at senderos@sonomaecologycenter.org or call 707-833-5712. Meet outside the visitor center. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road.