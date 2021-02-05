Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Feb. 7-16, 2021

Ongoing

Santa Rosa: At Taylor Mountain Regional Park, a new play area for kids has opened. The nature-themed Red Tail Play Area is near the park’s south entrance, off Petaluma Hill Road. It includes an embankment slide, natural stone and log climbing features, benches and picnic tables, a basket swing and an interactive red-tailed hawk’s “nest.” For more detail, go to bit.ly/2Mx7mgL

Sonoma County: Sonoma County Regional Parks reopened campsites at the parks on Feb. 1, with the lifting of the stay-home order last month. Reservations are required. Campers must stay 6 feet from people not in their household and carry a face mask, which they must wear when they can’t maintain adequate distance from others. Bring your own water, as drinking fountains are off-limits. Group campsites are closed. For more information, go to parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Play/Camping. Call 707-565-2267 or go online to reserve.

Feb. 11

Online: The Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation continues its “Birding to Beat the Winter Blues” series with an online discussion with California naturalist Dave Barry about the Pacific Flyway migration path. Barry will cover the role of the Laguna as a stopover for migrating birds, how to tell the difference between male and female waterfowl, challenges birds face and conservation success stories. 6 - 7:15 p.m., free, but a $5 - 15 donation is suggested. Register ahead of time at lagunafoundation.org/laguna_walks_classes.html

Online: Sonoma County Regional Parks continues its brief 15-minute online conversations on Thursdays about local parks, nature and local history with a discussion about the history and current state of Spud Point Marina in Bodega Bay. Followed by a live question-and-answer session, on Facebook Live, free. 2:30-2:45 p.m. To view, visit Sonoma County Regional Parks Facebook page at facebook.com/sonomacountyregionalparks