Outdoor events in Sonoma County for Sept. 20-26

SEPT. 23

Santa Rosa: Learn how to paddle board or improve your skill with this stand up paddleboarding class at Spring Lake Regional Park. Participants will learn techniques to paddle across Spring Lake while checking out local flora and fauna. All equipment will be provided, including paddles and life jackets, which will be sanitized before use. Participants will paddle 6-8 feet apart. Bring a water bottle and waterproof bag to carry your essential items and wear comfortable clothes you don’t mind getting wet. 1-3 p.m. $25, plus $7 for parking (free for Regional Parks members). Also on Sept. 30. For more information, email Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org or visit bit.ly/32AjYsC

SEPT. 24

Online: Each Thursday this fall, Sonoma County Regional Parks will host a 15-minute talk on nature, science and the parks on Facebook Live. Go to the parks’ Facebook page to view, at bit.ly/2Ryp8PD. This week’s talk will cover the history of Taylor Mountain Park and include a live question-and-answer session. 2:30-2:45 p.m.

SEPT. 26

Santa Rosa: Learn how to kayak in this beginners’ “101” kayaking class at Spring Lake Regional Park. Participants will learn how to handle a paddle, turn and become comfortable on the water. All equipment will be provided, including paddles and life jackets, which will be sanitized before use. Participants will paddle 6-8 feet apart. 9-10:30 a.m. $25, plus $7 for parking (free for Regional Parks members). For more information, email Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org or visit bit.ly/2FA3yaY

Sonoma: A socially distanced creek cleanup, hosted by Sonoma County Regional Parks and Sonoma Ecology Center, will take place in two overlapping sessions, 9-10:30 a.m. and 10-11:30 a.m., along Sonoma Creek in Maxwell Farms Regional Park. Limited number of volunteers allowed. Garbage bags and other tools will be provided. To register and learn more, go to bit.ly/35Ng3uz

Kenwood: This walk at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park will introduce participants to forest therapy, or forest bathing, a walking meditation that originated in Japan and aims to reduce stress. Led by a certified Association of Nature and Forest Therapy practitioner. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $20. For more information, visit bit.ly/3msW1LH

ONGOING

Santa Rosa: The recently constructed Lawson Trail is now open to the public for hiking, biking and horseback riding at Hood Mountain Regional Park & Open Space Preserve. The 2-mile trail covers lush creek canyons, oak and chaparral woodland and exposed ridgelines, with views of Sonoma Valley to the west and Napa Hills to the east. Reach the trail from Hood Mountain Regional Park’s Pythian Road entrance at 1450 Pythian Road. The trail begins roughly 1 mile from the Pythian parking lot, from the Lower Johnson Ridge Trail. 8 a.m. to sunset daily. $7 parking, or free for Regional Park members.