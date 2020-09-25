Outdoor events in Sonoma County for Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Sept. 30

Sonoma: Every Wednesday this fall, the Sonoma Ecology Center hosts an afternoon of outdoor activities for kids. On Sept. 30, educators for the center will set up an activity table from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Sonoma Garden Park, where kids can learn about harvesting and bird-watching and go on scavenger hunts. Parent or chaperone supervision is required. For more information, contact Tony Passantino at tony@sonomaecologycenter.org. Free. Sonoma Garden Park is located at 19996 7th St. East in Sonoma.

Kenwood: Join a group hike under the full moon at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Two separate groups are scheduled: at 5 p.m., the first group will leave from the group camp for a strenuous 6.5-mile hike on the Bald Mountain route, and at 5:15 p.m. the second group will leave from the White Barn for a moderate-to-strenuous 4-mile hike along the Vista Trail. Be at the meeting location at least 15 minutes before the hike starts (at the group camp or White Barn) and bring your face mask, flashlight, water, snacks and extra layers of clothing for the evening. $10, plus parking; $5, plus parking for park members and children under 18. 5-8:30 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road in Kenwood. For more information, call Alma Shaw at 707-833-5712.

Oct. 1

Online: Each Thursday this fall, Sonoma County Regional Parks will host a 15-minute talk on nature, science and the parks on Facebook Live. Go to the parks’ Facebook page to view, at bit.ly/2Ryp8PD. The Oct. 1 talk will cover how leaves change color in the fall and include a live question-and-answer session. 2:30-2:45 p.m.

Oct. 3

Sonoma: The weekly Harvest Market at Sonoma Garden Park is held every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon. You can buy fruit, vegetables, herbs, flowers, eggs, honey and more. Social distancing protocols are observed. Please wear a face mask. Sonoma Garden Park is located at 19996 7th St. East in Sonoma.

Ongoing

Santa Rosa: The recently constructed Lawson Trail is now open to the public for hiking, biking and horseback riding at Hood Mountain Regional Park & Open Space Preserve. The 2-mile trail covers lush creek canyons, oak and chaparral woodland and exposed ridgelines, with views of Sonoma Valley to the west and Napa Hills to the east. Reach the trail from Hood Mountain Regional Park’s Pythian Road entrance at 1450 Pythian Road. The trail begins roughly 1 mile from the Pythian parking lot, from the Lower Johnson Ridge Trail. 8 a.m. to sunset daily. $7 parking, or free for Regional Park members.