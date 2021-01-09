Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Jan. 10-19, 2021

Jan. 14

Online: Pepperwood Preserve hosts an online talk about our black oak trees and their cultural significance to the region’s Indigenous people. Clint McKay, Pepperwood’s Indigenous education coordinator, will discuss the impact of the Native Advisory Council at Pepperwood and the ongoing Black Oaks Project. 10 - 11:30 a.m. on Zoom, $10 suggested donation. Register at bit.ly/39bPhMm to receive a link for the Zoom event.

Jan. 16

Online: Bike Sonoma presents a workshop for families to learn the basics of keeping bicycles in good shape, including maintenance of tires, brakes, tools and more. 2 p.m., free. For more information, visit bikesonoma.org/family-bike-workshops

Ongoing

Kenwood: After weeks of work by volunteers and staff to restore hiking trails damaged by the Glass fire, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park has reopened most of its trails, including Canyon, Pony Gate, Lower Bald, Bald Mountain, Vista, Meadow/Hillside, Gray Pine, High Ridge, Headwaters and the Creekside Nature trails. However, the Brushy Peaks and Goodspeed trails and all trails in the McCormick Addition are still closed.

The park is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for socially distanced day use. Visitors must follow COVID-19 measures, wear face masks and maintain adequate distance from others. For more information, visit sugarloafpark.org or call 707-833-5712.

Sonoma County: For park openings, closures and updated hours, check park websites and call before heading out. A useful resource to check the open status of Sonoma County Regional parks can be found at bit.ly/3gSCqCi, which is periodically updated. Or learn about COVID-19 protocols at the county parks at bit.ly/3r3bgNH.