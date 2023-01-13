Jan. 21

Kenwood: Walk through the cosmos during a to-scale hike and see the vast distances between the planets in our solar system. During this “Planet Walk,” a moderate hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park from 9 to 11:30 a.m., each step will represent 2.3 million miles. If you were to take a step every five seconds, you’d be traveling at the speed of light. The hike starts at the White Barn and will end at the Robert Ferguson Observatory, where attendees will be able to observe the Sun, with a solar viewing 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free event. Reservation required. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3it32iC.

Sonoma: Join Sonoma Ecology Center’s Native Plant Nursery Manager Hannah Aclufi for a workshop on California native habitat gardens that addresses California’s changing climate and its challenges. Attendees will learn about the latest in landscape care, including what and where to buy tools and how to weed and prune. If it rains on the date of the event, the event will be rescheduled. 10 a.m. to noon. Sonoma Garden Park, 19996 Seventh St. E. Register at bit.ly/3CyPYik.

Santa Rosa: Come out for a winter excursion to explore the far reaches of Pepperwood Preserve. Join Preserve Manager Michael Gillogly to explore ponds, the post-rain landscape and views of the bald hills. The rigorous hike will include both on-trail and off-trail terrain. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy. Space is limited. 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Pepperwood, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Meet at the Dwight Center. More information at bit.ly/3ivkfIe.

Jan. 22

Kenwood: Join Tektekh and Desirae from the Mishewal-Wappo tribe at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park to see traditional Indigenous practices in action, such as acorn grinding, a pump drill, shell beads and string making with native plants. They’ll also share traditional food and drinks prepared from native plants. Space is limited to 20 people. Tickets: $15; or $7.50 for youth 12-17 years old, students, Sugarloaf members and Sugarloaf volunteers; and free for children under 12. Parking fees apply. Meet at the group camp. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled to Sunday, Jan. 29. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3X2nKFc.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.