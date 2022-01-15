Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Jan. 16-25, 2022

Jan. 17

Sonoma: Help clean up Sonoma Creek during a MLK Jr. day of service event. Meet at Nathanson Creek Preserve, at the corner of Second Street East and East MacArthur Street, at the native plant demonstration garden. Wear long sleeves, pants and sturdy boots or sneakers and bring your own work gloves if you can. Free, 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, go to bit.ly/3zrUpcd.

Jan. 22

Santa Rosa: Join expert land stewards at Pepperwood Preserve for a hands-on workshop about how to make clean-burning brush and woody debris piles, how to reduce wildfire fuel, what permits you need to burn debris and what precautions you should take. $5 or $10 donation per person. Meet at the barn. Participants will need to walk 10-15 minutes down a dirt road to reach the workshop location. Bring a lunch and water to drink. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Learn more at bit.ly/3tnhMTd.

Jan. 22

Gualala: Head out for whale watching. Take your binoculars to the Sonoma coast for a chance to see migrating whales. The 2-mile round-trip hike begins at the Gualala Point visitor’s center and continues toward the bluffs where you might see spouts, tails, breaching whales and coastal birds. Registration is required. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. Gualala Point Regional Park, 42401 Highway 1. For more information, visit bit.ly/3JREskq

Jan. 23

Santa Rosa: Deepen your connection to nature by exploring oak woodlands while sketching trees, mosses, barks and lichens. Includes art instruction; all abilities are welcome. Bring a journal, art supplies and a folding chair to allow for distanced seating. Tickets: $10 per person for Sonoma County residents, $12 for nonresidents. Parking is $7 or free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. Registration is required. 10 a.m. to noon for adults and 1-2:30 p.m. for families. Taylor Mountain Regional Park, 2080 Kawana Terrace. Register at bit.ly/31W3vBG.

Kenwood: Learn about fungi with local expert George Riner on a leisurely 2-mile walk over muddy terrain. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for minors, plus parking. 10 a.m. to noon, meet outside the visitors center 10 minutes before the walk begins. Bring a reusable drink container for hot cocoa after the walk. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3tk6lf5.

Glen Ellen: Join an easy group hike and learn about different habitats by observing nature. Bring a picnic lunch; registration is required for this free event. Parking is $7 or free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. Noon to 2 p.m. Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Highway 12. More information at bit.ly/33ubjee. Register at bit.ly/3Gnwduh.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.