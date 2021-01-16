Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Jan. 17-26, 2021

Jan. 26

Online: Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation will host an online discussion with author Jenny Odell on “Bird-Noticing and the Power of Attention” from 2:30 - 3:45 p.m. Odell, author of “How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy,” will talk about bird-watching, the power of attention and lessons to gain from observing the natural world. It’s part of Laguna’s “Birding to Beat the Winter Blues” online series. Free, though a $5 - $15 donation is suggested. Preregistration is required. Go to bit.ly/35FR9fJ to register.

Ongoing

Sonoma County: The Jack London State Historic Park has opened its 2021 Young Writers Contest for kids in sixth through eighth grades, inviting them to write an original 2,000-word story inspired by the works of Jack London, author of wilderness tales like “White Fang” and “The Call of the Wild.” The theme for this year’s contest is “coping with isolation.” Students are asked to write a fictional story in which their character journeys through an unknown land alone. London’s short story “To Build a Fire” is an example of one such work. To read it, go to bit.ly/2XEYkQX, where you’ll also find instructions and an entry form for the contest. All students who enter the contest will receive a pass for free admission to the park, including one carload of guests. The contest prizes are $200 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place. Deadline March 31. Winners announced April 30.

Hopland: On Saturdays this month, UC Hopland Research and Extension Center is offering self-guided hikes at its 5,000-acre site and a chance to visit lambs at its barn, for small social pods and family groups (each limited to nine people). Small groups can visit the lamb barn for timed tours that include visiting the lambs and a chance to bottle feed an orphan lamb. The tour will include information about animal husbandry, fire fuel reduction and other topics the center focuses on. Participants will leave with a sheep wool craft project to enjoy at home. Tours will be offered at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon time slots. The self-guided hikes follow a 4.3-mile loop; hikes must start between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. and finish by 2 p.m. Lamb barn visits and hikes are on a sliding scale fee, with suggested donations of $100 per group for the lamb barn visits and $10 per person for hikes. No one is turned away for an inability to pay. No dogs allowed. Preregistration online required. To register and learn more, go to bit.ly/HRECEvents. The center is located at 4070 University Road in Hopland.