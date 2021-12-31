Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Jan. 2-11, 2022

Jan. 2

Napa: Go for a bird-watching walk along the banks of di Rosa’s Winery Lake and see the various birds that call it home. Tickets: $30. 9:30 - 11 a.m. Bring your binoculars or camera to snap photos. Space is limited; advanced tickets are required. Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, 5200 Sonoma Highway. Get tickets at sforce.co/3sNvLkT.

Jan. 8

Glen Ellen: Start your Saturday with a morning stretch and leisurely hike with amazing views while learning about your local parks. 7-9 a.m. The event is free; bring your favorite warm beverage for the cool morning. Sonoma Valley Regional Park. 13630 Highway 12. For more information, go to bit.ly/3Hfnw53

Bodega Bay: Primarily for Spanish speakers and their families, Sonoma County Regional Parks is hosting a hike and bring-your-own picnic lunch. Explore different nature and cultural themes on a 2- to 3-mile walk, led in Spanish, then enjoy a picnic lunch together. Bring your own plates, utensils, drinks and food. Mark West Creek Regional Park and Preserve. Meet at the Bodega Bay Community Center. The event is free. 1-3 p.m. Coastal Prairie Trail. 2255 Highway 1. For more information, go to bit.ly/3sJCFYf.

Science Saturday: Kids-only science activity hour focuses on native and nonnative plants. Sessions offered from 11 a.m. to noon and 1-2 p.m. at the Environmental Discovery Center of Sonoma County, Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa. Admission is $10-$12. More information at bit.ly/3euogHl.

