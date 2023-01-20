Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Jan. 22-31

Jan. 25

Santa Rosa: Enjoy a leisurely bird-watching walk for all levels of experience on the last Wednesday of the month. At Spring Lake, you’ll look and listen for aquatic birds, song birds and raptors. Bring your binoculars or borrow a pair from from park staff. No registration required. Free event; parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Contact Zaira Sierra at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Meet at the Violetti entrance boat rental area. More information at bit.ly/3vTEKS7.

Jan. 28

Santa Rosa: See an artist’s take on birds and taxonomy at an exhibition presented by the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation. At the organization’s Heron Hall Art Gallery, artist and writer Christopher Reiger will present a slide show and talk about his “Laguna Field Guide” project, in conjunction with an exhibit of his abstract “Field Guide” posters at the gallery. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $10. Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3Zveaw8.

Richmond: Come out for a beach clean-up at Point Molate Beach Park with the San Francisco Bay Sierra Club. Make sure to check the weather and dress accordingly. Bring water and wear sturdy shoes. Clean-up tools will be provided. Starts at 9 a.m. Point Molate Beach Park, 527 Western Drive. For more information, contact Dani Zacky at dani.zacky@sierraclub.org or call 818-919-3023. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3W5XtV3.

Bodega Bay: Here’s an event for the LGBTQ+ community to gather to explore the land, reflect, express revelations and connect to nature, self and each other. Activities may include hikes, crafts, games, guided meditation and nature education. Contact Cricket Swannucci at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information. Registration required. 1 to 3 p.m. Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road. Meet at Cypress day-use restrooms. More information at bit.ly/3QwTgbK.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.