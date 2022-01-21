Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Jan. 23-Feb. 1, 2022

Jan. 26

Online: Tune into a webinar as Clint McKay, a local expert in Native American basket weaving and a Wappo spiritual leader, talks about native plants and the importance of basket-weaving traditions. Presented by the Sonoma Land Trust. Starts at 7 p.m. Spanish interpretation will be provided. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3fDwgGk.

Jan. 27

Kenwood: Help restore trails at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Restoration work entails bridge and step construction, sign installation, debris clearing, lifting, carrying and hiking. Tools will be provided and, if allowed, lunch will be provided, too. Open to previously registered Sugarloaf volunteers, though new volunteers can apply here: bit.ly/33WAXZd. Bring gloves, hat and water that you can carry hands-free (such as in a backpack). Wear long pants (to protect against poison oak), boots or sturdy shoes and sunscreen. 9 a.m. to noon. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. For more information and to sign up, visit bit.ly/3tFhmrs.

Online: Learn how black bears respond to fire, use the landscape after fires and disperse across the North Bay area in this free online talk presented by Pepperwood Preserve. Regsitration required. Meet on Zoom. 11 a.m. to noon. Register at bit.ly/3qFnUEB.

Online: Ready to get that heart pumping in a virtual strength circuit? Join Olympic track athlete Justine Fédronic and runner and producer Gab Nelson during an REI Instagram Live dual stream for a workout. Starts at 8 a.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/33A6bpc. Tune into the Instagram Live at bit.ly/3IfrpY9.

