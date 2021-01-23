Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Jan. 24 - Feb. 2, 2021

Jan. 26

Online: The Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation will host an online discussion with author Jenny Odell on “Bird-Noticing and the Power of Attention” from 2:30 - 3:45 p.m. Odell, author of “How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy,” will talk about bird-watching, the power of attention and lessons to gain from observing the natural world. It’s part of the Laguna’s “Birding to Beat the Winter Blues” online series. Free, though a $5 - $15 donation is suggested. Preregistration is required. Go to bit.ly/35FR9fJ to register.

Jan. 28

Online: Sonoma County Regional Parks continues its brief 15-minute online conversations on Thursdays about our local parks, nature and local history with a discussion about historic flooding of the Russian River. Followed by a live question-and-answer session, on Facebook Live, free. 2:30-2:45 p.m. To view, visit Sonoma County Regional Parks Facebook page at bit.ly/3nPzw4h

Jan. 29

Online: The Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation is offering an online session on how to get into bird-watching called “Breaking Into Bird-watching.” Local birders Teresa and Miles Tuffli will talk about the best places and times to look for birds, how to use binoculars, how to use a field guide to identify birds and more. The event is part of the Laguna’s “Birding to Beat the Winter Blues” online series. 1-2:30 p.m., free, but a donation of $5 to $15 is suggested. Preregistration is required. To register and learn more, go to bit.ly/39TtMk3

Jan. 30

Hopland: Take a self-guided hike at UC Hopland Research and Extension Center’s 5,000-acre site. The hike follows a 4.3-mile loop; hikes must start between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. and finish by 2 p.m. Groups are limited to nine people who must be in the same family or social pod, for COVID-19 precautions. Hikes are on a sliding-scale fee, with suggested donations of $10 per person for hikes. No one is turned away for an inability to pay. No dogs allowed. Preregistration online required. To register and learn more, go to bit.ly/HRECEvents. The center is located at 4070 University Road in Hopland.

Ongoing

Sonoma County: The Jack London State Historic Park has opened its 2021 Young Writers Contest for kids in sixth through eighth grades, inviting them to write an original 2,000-word story inspired by the works of Jack London, author of wilderness tales like “White Fang” and “The Call of the Wild.” The theme for this year’s contest is “coping with isolation.” Students are asked to write a fictional story in which their character journeys through an unknown land alone. London’s short story “To Build a Fire” is an example of one such work. To read it, go to bit.ly/2XEYkQX, where you’ll also find instructions and an entry form for the contest. All students who enter the contest will receive a pass for free admission to the park, including one carload of guests. The contest prizes are $200 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place. Deadline March 31. Winners announced April 30.