Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Jan. 3-12, 2021

Jan. 7

Online: Sonoma County Regional Parks hosts short online discussions on nature, our parks and local history on Thursdays on Facebook Live. The 15-minute live talks have covered topics such as our coast, birding and whale migration. This Thursday’s talk will cover winter spawning grounds and will be followed by a Q & A session. 2:30 - 2:45 p.m., free. To view, visit the parks’ Facebook page, facebook.com/sonomacountyregionalparks

Jan. 8

Online: The Sonoma County Regional Parks’ Wild Words Book Club meets online once a month to discuss a chosen nature- or animal-themed book for the month. “Braiding Sweet Grass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, is the book chosen for January. 3 - 4 p.m., free, but a ticket is required for online access. For tickets, go to bit.ly/34WcS2w

Ongoing

Santa Rosa: The parking lot off Highway 12 for the Laguna de Santa Rosa trailhead will be closed until further notice for improvements needed because of muddy conditions, according to Sonoma County Regional Parks. There is limited parking available in the lot off Occidental Road and all trails remain open. For more information, visit facebook.com/sonomacountyregionalparks

Kenwood: After weeks of work by volunteers and staff to restore hiking trails damaged by the Glass fire, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park has reopened most of its trails, including Canyon, Pony Gate, Lower Bald, Bald Mountain, Vista, Meadow/Hillside, Gray Pine, High Ridge, Headwaters and the Creekside Nature trails. However, the Goodspeed and Brushy Peaks trails and all trails in the McCormick Addition are still closed. For more information, go to sugarloafpark.org

Sonoma County: In-person events at Sonoma County Regional Parks, community events at Sonoma Garden Park and camping at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park are canceled or closed until Jan. 9, in line with the county’s current shelter-in-place order. For other openings, closures and updated hours, check park websites and call before heading out. A useful resource to check the open status of Sonoma County Regional parks can be found at bit.ly/3gSCqCi, which is periodically updated. Or learn about COVID-19 protocols at the county parks at bit.ly/3r3bgNH