Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Jan. 30-Feb. 8, 2022

Jan. 30

Eldridge: Help document the biodiversity of the Sonoma Developmental Center property. Dan Levitis of Sonoma Ecology Center will talk about the documentation project and teach participants how to use the iNaturalist app to record wildlife. Then the group will cover a small part of the campus to identify and document plants and animals. Meet near the Eldridge Fire Station, at the intersection of Wilson and Sonoma. 9 - 11 a.m., free, donations suggested. Before arriving, set up an iNaturalist account at inaturalist.org/signup and read about how iNaturalist works at inaturalist.org/pages/getting+started. Please come masked and maintain social distancing. For more information, visit bit.ly/3G5J0k7. Sonoma Developmental Center, 15000 Arnold Drive.

Feb. 3

Online: Work up a sweat with a pre-run active warm-up with U.S. Olympic marathoner Aliphine Tuliamuk and Ironman triathlete Chi Pham during an REI Instagram Live dual stream. Starts at noon. For more information, visit bit.ly/3o10YxK. Tune into the Instagram Live at bit.ly/3IfrpY9.

Feb. 5

Santa Rosa: Roll up your sleeves and help with erosion control, native plantings, pile burning and invasive plant removal in this volunteer work day. Free, but donations are welcome. Ages 10 and older welcome; kids under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Volunteers must sign a liability waiver at the event or beforehand, and there will be a moderate hike or walk to the location, potentially on uneven terrain. Lunch provided. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Meet at the Dwight Center Courtyard. 2130 Pepperwood Preserve. For more information, visit bit.ly/3G0w6nf.

Feb. 8

Online: Are you a seasoned camper? Or new to outdoor recreation? Either way, you can pick up some backpacking basics with a REI expert online. In this virtual session, learn how to choose a pack and select proper clothing and footwear. The REI expert will offer tips and answer questions. 5-6:30 p.m. Register before Feb. 8 at bit.ly/345wxPX

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.