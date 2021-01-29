Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Jan. 31-Feb. 9, 2021

Feb. 1

Sonoma County: With the lifting of the stay-home order last week, Sonoma County Regional Parks announced that campsites at the park will reopen Feb. 1. Reservations are required. Campers must stay 6 feet from people not in their household and carry a face mask, which they must wear when they can’t maintain adequate distance from others. Bring your own water, as drinking fountains are off-limits. Group campsites are closed. For more information, go to parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Play/Camping

Feb. 2

Online: The Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation is offering a free webinar, “Inseparable: Water, Wetlands & Life,” on the 10th anniversary of the Laguna de Santa Rosa’s designation as a Wetland of International Importance under the United Nations’ Ramsar Convention. The webinar, led by Laguna Executive Director Anne Morkill and Director of Education Christine Fontaine, will cover the critical role of wetlands worldwide and in California, including the Laguna itself. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free, but preregistration is required. To register, go to bit.ly/3ch6SFT

Feb. 4

Online: In this bilingual event provided for Spanish speakers, Irma Cuevas, community engagement coordinator for Sonoma County Regional Parks, will talk about bird migration across continents and here in Sonoma County. Free, but a $5 - $15 donation is suggested. 4-5 p.m. Preregistration is required. To register, go to bit.ly/3a5yHym

Online: Sonoma County Regional Parks continues its brief 15-minute online conversations on Thursdays about local parks, nature and local history with a discussion about flood protection and Spring Lake in Santa Rosa. Followed by a live question-and-answer session, on Facebook Live, free. 2:30-2:45 p.m. To view, visit Sonoma County Regional Parks Facebook page at bit.ly/3nPzw4h

Ongoing

Sonoma County: The Jack London State Historic Park’s 2021 Young Writers Contest, for kids in sixth through eighth grades, is still accepting entries. Kids are invited to write an original 2,000-word story inspired by the works of Jack London, author of wilderness tales like “White Fang” and “The Call of the Wild.” The theme for this year’s contest is “coping with isolation.” Students are asked to write a fictional story in which their character journeys through an unknown land alone. London’s short story “To Build a Fire” is an example of one such work. To read it, go to bit.ly/2XEYkQX, where you’ll also find instructions and an entry form for the contest. All students who enter the contest will receive a pass for free admission to the park, including one carload of guests. The contest prizes are $200 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place. Deadline March 31. Winners announced April 30.