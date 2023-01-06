Outdoor events in Sonoma County Jan. 8-17, 2023

Jan. 10

Santa Rosa: Learn about Laguna de Santa Rosa, an important stopover along the Pacific Flyway for thousands of migrating ducks and other water-loving birds during the winter, with certified California Naturalist Dave Barry. Attendees will learn cool facts such as the difference between “dabbling” and “diving” ducks and how far geese migrate. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free event. Reservation required. Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Road. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3PE7tTM.

Jan. 14

Santa Rosa: Join certified California Naturalist Dave Barry to visit two to three sites along the Laguna de Santa Rosa that are not normally open to the public, where waterfowl love to hang out. On the tour, learn to identify ducks by their behavior and vocalization, both in flight and while feeding, and key characteristics of waterfowl found in Sonoma County at different times of year. The natural-history walk is suitable for ages 10 and up and novice to advanced birders. Free event. 7:30 to 11 a.m. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road. Register at bit.ly/3Vadd94.

Jan. 16

Santa Rosa: Honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by giving back to Andy’s Unity Park, which includes a playground, skate park, large picnic area, dog park, community garden and playing field. Volunteers will work on the park paths and other landscape projects to maintain the park’s beauty. All tools, gloves and materials will be supplied by Sonoma County Regional Parks. Lunch will be served. Registration is required for this volunteer event. Contact John Ryan at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Andy’s Unity Park, 3399 Moorland Ave. Meet at covered picnic area. Register at bit.ly/3HO5Ilk.

Jan. 17

Glen Ellen: Learn from a certified dog trainer how to get your pup to walk politely on trails. Participants will hike 1 to 2.5 miles with their dogs, guided by a trainer through Sonoma Valley Regional Park. Bring your own water and snacks. Dress in layers and bring a hat and sunscreen. No registration required. Free event; parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Sonoma Highway. More information at bit.ly/3v7wZY4.

