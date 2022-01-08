Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Jan. 9-18, 2022

Jan. 9

Santa Rosa: Hike with family and new friends and explore Spring Lake Regional Park together. Meet in the central parking lot off the park’s Violetti Road entrance. Parking is $7 or free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. 1-3 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/3JAxu2Z or email Kalen Roloff Geck at kalen.roloff@sonoma-county.org.

Jan. 15

Santa Rosa: Paint Sonoma County’s breathtaking landscapes at Pepperwood Preserve, under the guidance of Santa Rosa Junior College instructor Marsha Connell. Ages 16 and older. The class takes place outdoors, so dress appropriately. Bring art supplies of your choice. Tickets: $40 per person or $35 for Friends of Pepperwood. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get tickets at bit.ly/3mSAIF8.

Santa Rosa: In this “Conservation in Biodiversity” exhibit, photographer Joshua Asel showcases visual stories about threatened, endangered, keystone and bellwether species. The exhibit is on display from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, to April 29. Free event. Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Road. For more information, go to bit.ly/3Hu1ziU.

Bodega Bay: Want to catch a glimpse of sea anemones, sea urchins and sea stars? Maybe even an octopus? You’ll have a chance of seeing them all on a 1.5-mile round-trip walk to the ocean, a tide pool exploration and scavenger hunt. Free event, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Pinnacle Gulch Coastal Access Trail. 20600 Mockingbird Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/32GEIlD.

Jan. 17

Santa Rosa: Honor Martin Luther King Jr. by giving back to Andy’s Unity Park. Volunteers will work on walking paths and other landscape projects to keep the park looking fresh. All tools, gloves and materials will be supplied by Sonoma County Regional Parks. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Andy’s Unity Park, 3399 Moorland Ave. Get tickets at bit.ly/3pRP5Mc.

Sonoma: Help clean up Sonoma Creek during a MLK Jr. day of service event. Meet at Nathanson Creek Preserve, at the corner of Second Street East and East MacArthur Street, at the native plant demonstration garden. Wear long sleeves, pants and sturdy boots or sneakers and bring your own work gloves if you can. Free, 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, go to bit.ly/3zrUpcd.

